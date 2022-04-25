© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

CPS' Tianay Amat to become Cincinnati Works president and CEO

91.7 WVXU | By Cory Sharber
Published April 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
Tianay-Amat-1152x1536.jpg
Cincinnati Works
/
Courtesy
Tianay Amat will assume her new position at Cincinnati Works May 10.

Tianay Amat will become the next president and CEO of Cincinnati Works starting May 10.

Amat has been serving as the interim superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools since June 2021. During her more than 20 years of educational experience, she served as CPS deputy superintendent and five years as principal of Hyde Park School. Amat will leave the school district May 1.

“I am excited to continue to pursue my passion to eliminate poverty with an organization that believes in the resiliency of the human spirit and the collective strength of employer partnerships,” Amat said in a release. “Over the past 26 years, Cincinnati Works has eliminated barriers to employment and demonstrated that a job is just the beginning to economic self-sufficiency. I am honored to join this remarkable and dedicated team.”

Amat is replacing Peggy Zink, who is retiring after 13 years as president and CEO of the organization. Zink will remain with the nonprofit through May 31 to help with the transition.

“Peggy has been a great leader as Cincinnati Works has grown substantially and found innovative ways to serve our members,” said Tom Gilman, lead director of the Cincinnati Works Board of Trustees in a release. “The foundation she leaves behind provides a great platform for Tianay to build on, and we are excited about the opportunity to support her and work to make an even bigger impact on the community.”

In January, Amat was announced as one of the three finalists for the vacant superintendent position at CPS. Ultimately, Iranetta Wright was selected for the position.

The CPS Board of Education will be thanking Amat for her service during Monday evening's board meeting at 6:30.

This story will be updated.

Cincinnati Works Cincinnati Public Schools Tianay Amat
