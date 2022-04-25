Bad behavior on e-scooters leads to limited hours of operation in Cincinnati

Trying to snag an e-scooter after a soccer game or late night in the office? It's no longer a possibility thanks to the bad behavior of some, city officials say.

The new daily temporary hours of operation for e-scooters are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., city spokesman Rocky Merz said in an email.

He said members of the Department of Transportation and Engineering, Cincinnati Police Department, and Law Department met with Bird and Lime officials last week to discuss issues brought forward by "CPD and the community."

The issues included underage riding; riding on the sidewalk or the wrong way on streets; e-scooter parking and riding in unauthorized areas; violations of the 11 p.m. curfew; and e-scooter use in criminal activity.

Merz said Bird and Lime officials left the meeting with action items to address the issues.

Lime and Bird representatives did not respond to interview requests by press time. Merz has yet to respond to requests for more information.

However, Cincinnati City Council members voted to regulate e-scooter companies last year. That includes the city's ability to set curfews, boundaries, parking restrictions, and other issues related to e-scooters.