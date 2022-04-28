© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

COVID may have sidelined - but isn't stopping - one runner from training for the Flying Pig

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT
A man stands in front the Roebling bridge wearing a backwards hat and multiple marathon medals around his neck.
Kyle Jordan
/
Courtesy
For Kyle Jordan's 13th marathon, training was much different. In March, he came down with COVID and had to stop running for a couple of weeks. He still doesn't feel he's like back to where he should be.

Kyle Jordan is all about the Flying Pig Marathon. He’s an ambassador for the race and will run in almost every event — the mile, 5K, 10K, Flying Fur (with his dogs) and the marathon. All of this is labeled the “four-way with extra cheese” by race organizers.

You can imagine Jordan's frustration when despite being vaccinated and boosted to prevent COVID-19, he got the virus in March.

He took two weeks off from training, just as others were starting to get their high mileage in. Then Jordan tested himself again and he was still positive for COVID. So, he took another week off.

Kyle Jordan
“All that work I put into training seemed to be gone,” says Jordan. “When I tried to start running again it seemed like I hadn’t run in years.”

He had to hit the restart button and push through. “It really kind of burnt me out a little bit. I would say I’m still not to where, the training level, I would like to be this coming weekend.”

But he’s pushing through and looking forward to Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s this weekend’s schedule and road closures.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
