These are the roads that will be closed for this weekend's Flying Pig Marathon

The 24th annual Flying Pig Marathon takes place this weekend, with various events and races happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The full marathon travels through parts of Cincinnati, including Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. Traffic may be permitted in the opposite direction of the course when separated by cones. Crossing the course will be permitted with the assistance of a police officer or a race volunteer, a Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering states.

Metro will maintain service though riders should expect some delays.

Here are the road closures you need to be aware of:

Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mehring Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way (to remain closed all weekend)

Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way

Friday, April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Transit Center closes at 5 p.m. for start line construction

E Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

Mehring Way between E Pete Rose Way and Elm Street

Ramp LL closed

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second St (access maintained to hotel)

Johnny Bench Way closed

Roebling Suspension Bridge closed



Saturday, April 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way

Third Street between Gest Street and Broadway

Third Street ramp from southbound I-71 closed

Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Pkwy closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed (will reopen after the 10K)

Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed

W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Central Avenue closed south of Third Street

Broadway closed south of Fourth Street (Limited access to Third Street)

Fourth Street closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single Lane maintained for resident access)

Pike Street closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

Third Street closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

Culvert Street closed between Third Street and Reedy Street

Reedy Street closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Seventh Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

New Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

Sentinel Street closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way

Taylor Southgate Bridge closed (reopens at 11 a.m.)

Elm Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Race Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Marian Spencer Way closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Sunday, May 1 beginning at 1 a.m.

Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Race Street

The following streets will close starting at 5 a.m.

Second Street all access to Second Street will close

Joe Nuxhall Way closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge closed

Roebling Suspension Bridge closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed

Third Street closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from SB I-75 closed

Central Avenue closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

Gilbert Avenue closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive closed

Victory Parkway northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Paxton Avenue northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

Murray Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

US-50/Columbia Parkway single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway closed

Eastern Avenue westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

Kellogg Avenue westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed: