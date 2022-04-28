These are the roads that will be closed for this weekend's Flying Pig Marathon
The 24th annual Flying Pig Marathon takes place this weekend, with various events and races happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The full marathon travels through parts of Cincinnati, including Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky. Traffic may be permitted in the opposite direction of the course when separated by cones. Crossing the course will be permitted with the assistance of a police officer or a race volunteer, a Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering states.
Metro will maintain service though riders should expect some delays.
Here are the road closures you need to be aware of:
Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mehring Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way (to remain closed all weekend)
- Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way
Friday, April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Transit Center closes at 5 p.m. for start line construction
- E Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
- Mehring Way between E Pete Rose Way and Elm Street
- Ramp LL closed
- Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second St (access maintained to hotel)
- Johnny Bench Way closed
- Roebling Suspension Bridge closed
Saturday, April 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way
- Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street
- Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Third Street between Gest Street and Broadway
- Third Street ramp from southbound I-71 closed
- Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Pkwy closed
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed (will reopen after the 10K)
- Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed
- W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue closed south of Third Street
- Broadway closed south of Fourth Street (Limited access to Third Street)
- Fourth Street closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single Lane maintained for resident access)
- Pike Street closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)
- Third Street closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)
- Culvert Street closed between Third Street and Reedy Street
- Reedy Street closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue
- Seventh Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street
- New Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street
- Sentinel Street closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way
- Taylor Southgate Bridge closed (reopens at 11 a.m.)
- Elm Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Race Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Marian Spencer Way closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Sunday, May 1 beginning at 1 a.m.
- Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street closed south of Second Street
- Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Race Street
The following streets will close starting at 5 a.m.
- Second Street all access to Second Street will close
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed between Mehring Way and Third Street
- Broadway closed south of Third Street
- Taylor Southgate Bridge closed
- Roebling Suspension Bridge closed
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed
- Third Street closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Gest Street northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street
- Seventh Street closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)
- Seventh Street exit from SB I-75 closed
- Central Avenue closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Plum Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Elm Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Race Street closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street
- Vine Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Walnut Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Sycamore Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Broadway closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Gilbert Avenue northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive
- Gilbert Avenue closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive
- Eden Park Drive closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Fulton Avenue closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive
- Art Museum Drive closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive
- Lake Drive closed
- Victory Parkway northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue
- McMillan Avenue closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road
- Madison Road eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Erie Avenue eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Paxton Avenue northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Murray Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue
- Bramble Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue
- US-50/Columbia Parkway single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)
- Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway closed
- Eastern Avenue westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue
- Stanley Avenue southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue
- Kellogg Avenue westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street
- Riverside Drive eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street
- E. Pete Rose Way eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)
- Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way
The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:
- Madison Road eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- MLK eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Gilbert Avenue northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King
- Sinton Avenue closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street
- Nassau Street closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue
- Morris Street closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue
- Deerfield Place closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street
- Elsinore Place closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Reading Road northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place
- Central Parkway closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street
- Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway