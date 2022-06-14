© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

3 three projects in Hamilton County awarded HUD grants

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published June 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
Detail of the roof line of a home
ToddNiemann
/
iStockphoto
The three projects awarded HUD grants are in Lockland, Lincoln Heights and Delhi Township.

About a million dollars in federal funding will help build new housing in Hamilton County. The three projects awarded HUD grants are in Lockland, Lincoln Heights and Delhi Township.

It’s a total of 58 units — the lowest number since the county started using this federal program five years ago.

"The cost of supplies and things of that nature have increased significantly," Maria Collins, the county’s community development administrator, told Hamilton County commissioners Tuesday. "So even though there are fewer units being developed, it costs more to develop those units."

Collins says it also costs a lot more to subsidize single-family homes compared to multifamily housing, like apartments.

This year’s awards are $650,000 for 10 single-family homes, and $500,000 for 48 apartments. The county granted the full eligible amount to all three projects that applied:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati: $350,000

Six single-family homes in Lockland/West College Hill. The total project cost is $780,000.

Homesteading & Urban Redevelopment Corporation (HURC): $300,000

Four single-family homes in Lincoln Heights. This is a continuation of the program through The Port that recently built four single-family homes in the village. This award is for an additional four homes. The total project cost is $1.1 million.

Urban Sites: $500,000

Pedretti Place is a 48-unit apartment complex for seniors in Delhi Township. The project recently received an award from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, a highly competitive grant. The total project cost is $11,952,416.

Hamilton County HOME awards over time

YearCounty FundsTotal UnitsTotal Project CostLeverage
2016$1,850,000243$36,057,409$19.49
2017$800,00077$11,509,479$14.39
2018$1,400,000124$19,102,802$13.64
2019$1,150,000236$44,438,595$28.77
2020$1,079,178146$32,177,293$15.50
2021$1,150,00058$13,832,416$11.03
Total$7,429,178884$157,117,994$20.15

Tags

Local News Latest NewsnewsletterhousingHamilton County Commissionersaffordable housing
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello