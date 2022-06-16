$2 million in grants proposed for road projects in Hamilton County

About $2 million is likely headed to municipalities across Hamilton County for road maintenance.

The money comes from license plate fees collected by the county each year; the county engineer’s office got 21 applications for grant funding and chose 11 projects.

Cincinnati gets $1 million a year for bridge maintenance because of an existing county/city agreement.

Here are the rest of the awards:



Galbraith Road in Arlington Heights: $90,000

Harrison Ave. in Harrison: $75,000

Hiawatha in Mariemont: $40,000

Smith Road & Carthage Ave. in Norwood: $110,000

Shepherd Ave. in Lockland: $75,000

Plainfield Road in Deer Park: $100,000

Northland Boulevard in Springdale: $150,000

Fuhrman in Reading: $100,000

Applegate Ave. in Cheviot: $190,806

Miami Ave. in Madeira: $200,000

All municipalities are putting in local matching funds, and some have other outside grants. Commissioners will vote on the proposed grants sometime this summer.