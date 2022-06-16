$2 million in grants proposed for road projects in Hamilton County
About $2 million is likely headed to municipalities across Hamilton County for road maintenance.
The money comes from license plate fees collected by the county each year; the county engineer’s office got 21 applications for grant funding and chose 11 projects.
Cincinnati gets $1 million a year for bridge maintenance because of an existing county/city agreement.
Here are the rest of the awards:
- Galbraith Road in Arlington Heights: $90,000
- Harrison Ave. in Harrison: $75,000
- Hiawatha in Mariemont: $40,000
- Smith Road & Carthage Ave. in Norwood: $110,000
- Shepherd Ave. in Lockland: $75,000
- Plainfield Road in Deer Park: $100,000
- Northland Boulevard in Springdale: $150,000
- Fuhrman in Reading: $100,000
- Applegate Ave. in Cheviot: $190,806
- Miami Ave. in Madeira: $200,000
All municipalities are putting in local matching funds, and some have other outside grants. Commissioners will vote on the proposed grants sometime this summer.