Local News

$2 million in grants proposed for road projects in Hamilton County

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
About $2 million is likely headed to municipalities across Hamilton County for road maintenance.

The money comes from license plate fees collected by the county each year; the county engineer’s office got 21 applications for grant funding and chose 11 projects.

Cincinnati gets $1 million a year for bridge maintenance because of an existing county/city agreement.

Here are the rest of the awards:

  • Galbraith Road in Arlington Heights: $90,000
  • Harrison Ave. in Harrison: $75,000
  • Hiawatha in Mariemont: $40,000
  • Smith Road & Carthage Ave. in Norwood: $110,000
  • Shepherd Ave. in Lockland: $75,000
  • Plainfield Road in Deer Park: $100,000
  • Northland Boulevard in Springdale: $150,000
  • Fuhrman in Reading: $100,000
  • Applegate Ave. in Cheviot: $190,806
  • Miami Ave. in Madeira: $200,000

All municipalities are putting in local matching funds, and some have other outside grants. Commissioners will vote on the proposed grants sometime this summer.

