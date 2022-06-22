How to give feedback on Duke Energy's proposed rate increase

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is hosting multiple public hearings for customers to discuss Duke Energy’s proposal to increase electric distribution rates.

Duke Energy of Ohio wants a rate increase that would generate $54.7 million of additional revenue, or an increase of 10%. PUCO staff recommends a revenue increase in the range of $1.9-$15.3 million, or an increase of 0.33-2.72%.

Duke Energy submitted applications to increase electric distribution rates, for approval of tariff modifications, and for approval of changes in certain accounting methods in Oct. 2021.

Public hearings:

July 18, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Middletown City Hall | Council Chambers – Lower Levels

1 Donham Plaza

Middletown, OH 45042

July 20, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Butler Tech Public Safety Complex

5140 Princeton-Glendale Road

Liberty Township, OH 45011

July 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati City Hall | Council Chambers, Room 300

801 Plum Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

People testifying will need to provide their full name and contact information. Those testifying at the public hearing will have their comments added to the case record.

Customers may also submit comments online through PUCO’s website or through mail. Comments need to be addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Comments should include the case numbers 21-887-EL-AIR, 21-888-EL-ATA, 21-889-EL-AAM.