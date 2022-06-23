© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Council approves DORAs in College Hill and Hyde Park, extends hours for Westwood

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published June 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Signage and cup for the DORA at The Banks
Courtesy Of The Banks
/
Cincinnati
Signage and cup for the DORA at The Banks

Cincinnati will soon have two more DORAs: one in Hyde Park and one in College Hill. Council approved the proposals Thursday for the “designated outdoor refreshment areas,” which allow people to take alcoholic beverages out of bars and restaurants within a certain area.

Seth Walsh, executive director of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, says the plans have been in the works for about nine months.

“I'm optimistic that here in the next month, we're going to be able to kind of have some soft opening for it,” Walsh said. “We've got a huge slate of summer events going on in College Hill, and the DORA is designed to really be able to encapsulate the business district and bring that to life.”

The city’s first DORA at The Banks opened last year.

A DORA in Westwood started operating a couple months ago. Council also voted Thursday to extend the hours in Westwood so the DORA can open earlier on weekends.

State law limits Cincinnati to six designated outdoor refreshment areas. So far the city has considered proposals on a first-come, first-served basis. City officials say they will be more intentional in deciding where the last two DORAs should be.

College Hill DORA Map.png
1 of 2  — College Hill DORA Map.png
A map showing the boundaries for a designated outdoor refreshment area in College Hill.
City of Cincinnati
Hyde Park DORA Map.png
2 of 2  — Hyde Park DORA Map.png
A map showing the boundaries for a designated outdoor refreshment area in Hyde Park
City of Cincinnati

Tags

Local News Cincinnati City CouncilLatest NewsnewsletterDORA
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello