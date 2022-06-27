Cincinnati Children's to open multi-million dollar medical facility in Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Children's is planning a multi-million dollar medical building in Union, Ky., in what the hospital called a "first of its kind for Children's Northern Kentucky" due to its combination of primary and specialty care.

The 25,000-square foot facility will include a large primary care practice, along with integrated behavioral health counselors and a lab. It will be located in Union Promenade on U.S. 42.

Children's is expected to invest more than $10 million in the facility.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Northern Kentucky can receive world-class healthcare even closer to their homes,” Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s said in a statement. “While the focus will be on primary care, we will also offer a variety of subspecialty care options.”

The Union location will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, speech pathologists, medical assistants and support staff.

Construction is expected to start in 2023, with the ability to begin seeing patients in 2024.