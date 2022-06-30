© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

New Museum Center exhibit explores things 'Made in Cincinnati'

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Wooden bed frame stands on a wood plank raised floor with "made in cincinnati" sign above. exhibit displays and signage also accompany
Courtesy
/
Cincinnati Museum Center
The "Made in Cincinnati" exhibit includes the story of Henry Boyd, who went from enslavement to patenting a process to build self-tightening beds in the 1830s.

A new, permanent exhibit opening Friday at the Cincinnati Museum Center is billed as "a celebration of Cincinnati's entrepreneurial spirit." Made in Cincinnati details products and innovations created in the Queen City, as well as showcasing the people behind them.

"Our city has an incredible history of doing things differently, doing things better, making things better," says Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center in a statement. "Made in Cincinnati explores that entrepreneurial spirit that courses through our DNA in a way that instills community pride and individual inspiration."

Mosler Safe display, including a full size old fashioned safe
Courtesy
/
Cincinnati Museum Center

The exhibit tells the stories of the people behind many companies familiar to Cincinnatians, including Procter & Gamble, Rookwood Pottery, Kroger and more.

Inventions created in Cincinnati include the nation's first weather maps, the first glass oven door, and the disassembly line for breaking down animals in the meatpacking process. The exhibit also explores King Records, Crosley radio, Cincinnati's status as having the first professional firefighting company, and of course, goetta.

Visitors can also glaze a piece of pottery at a hands-on station.

Pierce is particularly fond of the dive into machine tools.

"They're so fundamental to the history of Cincinnati's economic growth," she tells WVXU. "We're able to really showcase how they work, what they feel like when you might be working with them, and then to talk a little bit about where additive manufacturing is going in the future because that's kind of the next evolution.

"I want it to feed the future — highlighting those entrepreneurs who are making stuff now in this community, who are going to help propel the economy forward, I think, is really important as we think about workforce development, career-pathing, inspiring people for what can they do next to add to the economy."

She says the content in the gallery will be updated over time to highlight current entrepreneurs and innovators.

display feature bits of tile and a sign stating "try your hand: be a rookwood apprentice"
Courtesy
/
Cincinnati Museum Center
Visitors can decorate and glaze a piece of pottery.

Funding for the exhibit comes from the museum center's "Champion More Curiosity" campaign.

The Cincinnati Museum Center is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
