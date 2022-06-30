Sittenfeld trial postponed due to 'COVID-related issue,' according to judge

The P.G. Sittenfeld trial has been postponed until at least Tuesday due to a "COVID-related issue," according to the judge.

Sittenfeld’s attorney, Charlie Rittgers, planned to call five witnesses to testify Thursday, which poses the question of whether Sittenfeld himself would take the stand.

Prosecutors rested their case against former Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld on Wednesday, and the judge refused to dismiss any of the six public corruption charges against him. This means jurors will determine the fate of Cincinnati’s once-rising political star likely sometime next week.

The prosecution’s last two witnesses delivered the most explosive testimony of the trial so far: well-known Democratic political strategist Jared Kamrass; and Laura Brunner, CEO of The Port Authority of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

