Local News

Sittenfeld trial postponed due to 'COVID-related issue,' according to judge

91.7 WVXU | By Paula Christian,
WCPO
Published June 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
The Potter Stewart Federal Court Building is seen Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Cincinnati.

The P.G. Sittenfeld trial has been postponed until at least Tuesday due to a "COVID-related issue," according to the judge.

Sittenfeld’s attorney, Charlie Rittgers, planned to call five witnesses to testify Thursday, which poses the question of whether Sittenfeld himself would take the stand.

Prosecutors rested their case against former Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld on Wednesday, and the judge refused to dismiss any of the six public corruption charges against him. This means jurors will determine the fate of Cincinnati’s once-rising political star likely sometime next week.

The prosecution’s last two witnesses delivered the most explosive testimony of the trial so far: well-known Democratic political strategist Jared Kamrass; and Laura Brunner, CEO of The Port Authority of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

Paula Christian
Paula Christian is an investigative reporter at WCPO Channel 9 and has been since 2015. She's also worked at the Cincinnati Business Courier, Tampa Tribune, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record as a staff writer, and numerous other publications throughout Ohio as a freelance journalist. A graduate of Syracuse University in New York, she is most proud of her work that holds government officials accountable, such as watching where taxpayer dollars are spent and bringing the public inside important court proceedings.
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
