Local News

Severe storms knocked out power, damaged buildings Wednesday afternoon

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
[3_15 PM] RADAR INDICATED TORNADO IN NORTHERN CLERMONT COUNTY. SEEK SHELTER NOW!.gif
National Weather Service
/
The National Weather Service radar indicated a tornado in northern Clermont County.

Severe weather swept through the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power to tens of thousands.

The National Weather Service says radar indicated a tornado a little after 3 o'clock in northern Clermont County. Reports of damage and a tornado touching down in the Goshen area were being shared on social media.

Our news partner WCPO reports winds of more than 70 miles per hour. Duke Energy reported more than 100,000 customers were without power at one point.

The weather service will determine the size and scope of what happened once the storms have passed.

You can read more storm coverage at wcpo.com.

weather
Tana Weingartner
