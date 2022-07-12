© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Local News

Metro wants feedback on proposed changes to equity policies

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
metro_bus_51021.jpg

Cincinnati Metro is holding two public meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to get feedback on proposed changes to certain policies.

The Federal Transit Administration requires a review every three years for policies under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which offers protections for minority and low-income populations. It requires Metro to make sure service changes don’t have a disproportionate effect on those communities.

Metro officials are proposing a simpler version of policies that aim to make them easier to understand. Here's how you can have your voice heard:

Virtual public meetings

Tuesday, July 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Register online: go-metro.com/title-vi

Written public comment

You can share written comments until Friday, July 13, at 11:59 p.m.

Email: RouteComments@go-metro.com

Fax: 513-632-9202

Local News Cincinnati metroMetropublic transportationLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
