Metro wants feedback on proposed changes to equity policies
Cincinnati Metro is holding two public meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to get feedback on proposed changes to certain policies.
The Federal Transit Administration requires a review every three years for policies under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which offers protections for minority and low-income populations. It requires Metro to make sure service changes don’t have a disproportionate effect on those communities.
Metro officials are proposing a simpler version of policies that aim to make them easier to understand. Here's how you can have your voice heard:
Virtual public meetings
Tuesday, July 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Register online: go-metro.com/title-vi
Written public comment
You can share written comments until Friday, July 13, at 11:59 p.m.
Email: RouteComments@go-metro.com
Fax: 513-632-9202