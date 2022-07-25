Clark County sheriff's deputy shot, killed during weekend standoff

Oh. Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Clark County sheriff's deputy. Deputy Matthew Yates died after being shot Sunday during an hours-long incident in Clark County.

Flags are directed to remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Yates was part of the response to a mobile home park in Harmony Twp. He was shot during an incident involving a large police response, a standoff and a fire.

As WYSO reports:

Yates died from his injuries after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital, Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said during a brief and emotional news conference. Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office and a member of the Special Operations Team, Burchett said through tears.

"Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers," she said. "And please keep my sheriff's office in your thoughts and prayers."

Another deputy appeared to have injured his leg while avoiding gunfire from the mobile home, the Springfield News-Sun reports.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.