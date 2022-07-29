© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Monkeypox now a disease of 'significant public concern' in Ohio

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
A man receives a vaccination dose against monkeypox in London, England. The vaccines, which are designed to prevent smallpox, also provide protection against monkeypox, which is from the same viral family.

Ohio's health director has ordered all health care providers, medical facilities and laboratories to report any cases of suspected cases of monkeypox in the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on Thursday declared monkeypox a "disease of significant public concern." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 20 cases in Ohio as of Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health says there is a very limited amount of monkeypox vaccine available right now, and the CDC is sending it to where it's needed the most. Ohio officials expect the state to receive more doses in the coming weeks and months.

ODH recommends vaccination for people who've been exposed to monkeypox and those who are at a higher risk of being exposed.

The CDC says as of Thursday, Kentucky had six cases. Indiana had 45.

Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Health Department said samples from two people who tested positive for monkeypox were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Both patients went to a health care provider after developing a rash, and the health department says both were told to isolate after the diagnosis.

Bill Rinehart
