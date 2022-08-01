Southbank Shuttle returns later this month

The Southbank Shuttle will ride again. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky says the trolley bus will resume service August 20. It was suspended in March 2020.

TANK spokeswoman Gina Douthat says "COVID impacts forced the temporary halt of service, with operator resources a primary challenge, even after pandemic restrictions eased. After a more than two-year hiatus, TANK has brought staffing to the levels needed to bring the Trolley service back."

Douthat says TANK will offer special promotions this fall. "It’s time to bring people back to our riverfront and downtown destinations!”

Southbank Shuttles run every 15 minutes weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., in the warmer months. Winter hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Rides are a dollar. The trolleys circulate between Covington, Newport, Bellevue, and Downtown Cincinnati, hitting locations including Mainstrasse, Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Newport on the Levy, The Banks, and Fountain Square.