UPDATED: Multiple LMPD officers facing federal charges in connection to Breonna Taylor killing

At least three current and former Louisville Metro Police Department officers are facing federal civil rights charges for their actions related to the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

Former detective Brett Hankison and detective Kelly Goodlett were indicted by federal grand juries this week. Hankison was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law and Goodlett with one count of conspiracy.

Hankison was previously charged with wanton endangerment for bullets he fired into a neighboring apartment as police raided Taylor’s apartment, after midnight on March 13, 2020. He was the only officer indicted by a Kentucky grand jury,, and was acquitted earlier this year.

Ex-detective Joshua Jaynes also faces conspiracy charges, his attorney Thomas Clay told multiple news outlets. Clay did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WFPL News.

He told WDRB the FBI took Jaynes into custody Thursday morning.

Jaynes’ was fired from LMPD for being “untruthful” in the search warrant application for Breonna Taylor’s home. Taylor, who was unarmed, was killed by officers in March 2020 serving the warrant in a middle-of-the-night raid.

Jaynes unsuccessfully appealed his termination twice.

The Department of Justice is expected to provide an update at a news conference this morning.

