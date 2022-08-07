9 people injured in mass shooting on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine

At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning, Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Michael John said.

The shooting took place at the 1300 block of Main Street around 1:45 a.m.

John said multiple shots were fired within a large crowd on Main Street, and nine people have been confirmed injured.

At this time no one injured is in critical condition, and John said most injuries were to lower extremities.

A UC Medical Center spokesperson confirmed nine victims were at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and John said it appears there is only one shooter that CPD saw. Despite this, there were shell casings found in multiple locations so John said more than one shooter cannot be ruled out.

Additional details are expected at a noon police briefing.

Continue reading at WCPO >>