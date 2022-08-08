© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

The monkeypox vaccine is available in Hamilton County, but supplies are low

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published August 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
monkeypox
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right.

Hamilton County has received some doses of the monkeypox vaccine and will be distributing it to people in high-risk groups. Interim Cincinnati Health Commissioner Dr. Grant Mussman says those people will get the shot, based on a risk tier developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both the city and Hamilton County health departments have websites for those wanting the vaccine to take a risk assessment and to register.

Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman asks people to be patient. “With vaccine in limited supply, it’s important that we get to the most vulnerable populations.”

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. It can cause a rash which may look like pimples or blisters, and sometimes be accompanied by a flu-like illness. Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. That can take several weeks.

As of Aug. 5, the CDC reported 45 cases in Ohio, 68 in Indiana and nine in Kentucky. In July, Cincinnati Health reported two cases in the city.

