© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Cyber crime continues to skyrocket. Cincinnati FBI wants you to report it

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 10, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
Which Internet hoaxes got you this year?
FBI 2021 statistics show Ohio ranks seventh nationally for the number of complaints and thirteenth for money lost.

The Cincinnati office of the FBI is again warning of cyber threats. The latest statistics in the Internet Crime Report show more and more criminals are using the internet to steal money from individuals, businesses and organizations.

“The threat still exists, and we see more attacks on an annual basis, more monetary loss on an annual basis,” says Cincinnati FBI Special Agent in Charge Will Rivers. “As we educate, I think we are receiving more tips so we better understand the threat.”

Rivers says the most common threats are phishing, vulnerable software, compromised credentials and remote network access.

He suggests workforce education, updating software, changing passwords and two-factor authentication.

Learning about hacks helps the FBI go after the criminals and prevent future attacks. But sometimes it’s hard to get information from businesses.

“There’s always some element of fear, embarrassment sometimes, with people reporting crime in general. I think that’s a real possibility, especially on the corporate side,” says Rivers.

Statistics from IBM show:

  • 83% of organizations have had more than one breach
  • The average cost of a data breach is $9.44 million in the U.S.
  • It takes an average of 277 days to identify there has been a breach

The FBI says most hackers are overseas and hard to catch.
Ohio has been hit hard. In 2021 it was seventh in the number of complaints with 17,000, and 13th in money lost at $133 million.

Tags

Local News Cincinnati FBIcyber securityLatest Newsnewsletter
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson