Local News

School bus with 32 students crashes into College Corner home

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published August 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
college corner bus crash
Nick Graham
/
Journal-News via WCPO
A school bus crashed into a College Corner home at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street, according to investigators.

West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to Reed Hospital in Richmond Indiana.

All of the students are okay, Chief Jackson said.

It is still unclear what caused the bus to crash.

Crews on the scene said it could take hours to move the bus.

Read more from our news partner WCPO >>

WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
