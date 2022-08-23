Carew Tower sold for $18 million, $1.5M less than appraised value

The office and retail space at Carew Tower has sold for $18 million to a New York-based investor, putting the iconic structure one step closer to a residential conversion.

Hamilton County property records show a corporate affiliate of Victrix Investments LLC purchased the 49-story tower on August 18 from Carew Realty Inc. On the same day, Victrix affiliate Veles Partners dismissed a foreclosure complaint against Carew Realty and its owner Greg Power, who purchased Carew Tower in 2014.

Continue reading this story from our news partner WCPO >>