Kentucky wants to reduce wrong-way driver crashes. Here's how it plans to do it

Kentucky is preparing to introduce a four-pronged approach to reducing crashes caused by drivers going the wrong direction on highway entrance ramps and other limited access roads. The Commonwealth received a federal matching grant this month to help fund the initiative.

"We identified, between 2015 and 2020, 88 incidences of wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky, where a driver used an off ramp in the incorrect direction," says Deputy State Highway Engineer Jason Siwula.

The state is getting roughly $5 million in federal funding and will kick in another $5 million for this project.

Siwula explains there are four parts to the plan. The first is installing a detection system on highway exit ramps that will initiate deterrent measures when triggered by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction — chiefly, a car trying to enter the highway via an exit ramp.

"This is going to consist of activated signage and lights trying to indicate to the driver, 'Hey, you're not going the right direction.' Following that, an alert will be sent to emergency responders (like) police, fire and EMS," says Siwula.

The system will also use electronic highway message boards to alert drivers going in the correct direction about the dangerous vehicle. Siwula says the plan calls for using existing dynamic message sign boards and installing some additional ones.

The fourth part of the plan is "a monitoring system that would identify other safety concerns within the areas of installation such as pedestrians on these limited access facilities, debris in the roadway, disabled vehicles — things like that."

The program will be piloted in the Louisville and Lexington areas. Siwula says that's where the bulk of the aforementioned 88 wrong-way driver crashes occurred. If it proves successful, it could be expanded to other parts of the state like Northern Kentucky.

"From our perspective, we are looking for opportunities — whether they be via infrastructure or via education and behavior — to prevent serious crashes in Kentucky and prevent lives being lost. This is one tool that we have in the toolbox where we're looking to do that," Siwula adds.

Installation is slated to begin next year.

While it's considered a pilot program, he notes these are strategies that other states already use.

"It is a pilot because nobody has tried to do it in a corridor management style, that we're aware of, the way that we are intending to implement," he explains. "But the concepts that we will be utilizing are things that have shown promise in other areas."

Ohio in 2018 installed low-cost diversion systems including directional arrows on exit ramps and flashing wrong way signs. It expanded the program a year later.

