Local News

Turfway Park reopens with new facilities, gaming after multi-million dollar renovation

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT
two horses racing, you can see one jockey on the closer horse
Jeff Griffith
/
Unsplash

Turfway reopens Thursday as the renovated Turfway Park Racing & Gaming. The horse racing facility in Florence recently underwent a $180 million facelift.

Horse racing is slated to return Nov. 30.

The gaming facility offers Vegas-style historical racing machines along with other gaming machines.

Horse racing is updated, too. The renovations included a new $8 million synthetic track, five new barns, and new dorms for track workers. A stormwater collection system was also installed. Backside improvements totaled some $31 million, according to the operators.

New grandstands also went up along with updated clubhouse facilities and event center.

Churchill Downs bought the facility in 2019 for $46 million and began work shortly thereafter on updating the Florence track and grandstands. Churchill Downs reports its total investment in the property is $226 million.

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
