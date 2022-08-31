Turfway Park reopens with new facilities, gaming after multi-million dollar renovation

Turfway reopens Thursday as the renovated Turfway Park Racing & Gaming. The horse racing facility in Florence recently underwent a $180 million facelift.

Horse racing is slated to return Nov. 30.

The gaming facility offers Vegas-style historical racing machines along with other gaming machines.

Horse racing is updated, too. The renovations included a new $8 million synthetic track, five new barns, and new dorms for track workers. A stormwater collection system was also installed. Backside improvements totaled some $31 million, according to the operators.

New grandstands also went up along with updated clubhouse facilities and event center.

Churchill Downs bought the facility in 2019 for $46 million and began work shortly thereafter on updating the Florence track and grandstands. Churchill Downs reports its total investment in the property is $226 million.

