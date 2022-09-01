Expect busy roadways this Labor Day weekend

If you're planning a long weekend getaway over Labor Day, you're not alone. AAA expects travel numbers to return to near pre-pandemic levels.

AAA Public Service Manager Kara Hitchens says Labor Day is expected to look a lot like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July did this year.

"Basically it's going to be crowded on the roads and we recommend folks to do all they can do to mitigate any problems that you may have on the road," Hitchens says. "First of all, (make) sure that your vehicle's working well — you've had your tire pressures checked; you've had all your fluids and everything in the vehicle checked to be sure that everything's working well... air conditioning is working well, windshield wipers, all that good stuff."

Friday is expected to be the busiest day as people head out of town in the early afternoon mixed with people leaving work. Monday will be busy again as people return home.

Those who drive will pay more at the pump than Labor Day 2021, though Hitchens says there is some good news.

"You'll be paying more than you did last year, but prices are coming down from when they reached their peak in June. So good and bad — not the $5 that we saw in June, but certainly $1 or more than what you saw last year."

According to the auto club, almost 71% of Ohio drivers report they've adjusted their daily driving routines because of gas prices. Roughly 60% say the cost of fuel affected their summer travel plans.



Car tips from AAA

Here are 10 Car Care Tips provided by AAA.