Local News

From the 'Griddy' to the 'Ickey Shuffle': Former Bengal Ickey Woods talks celebration dances

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published September 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
Ickey Shuffle.PNG
Cincinnati Bengals
/
The Ickey Shuffle dates back to 1988. Woods remembers how he had an idea of what he was going to do and then former safety Rickey Dixson helped improve it.

Ickey says he still does the "Ickey Shuffle" dance "every now and again." Earlier this week, he was teaching LPGA golfers how to do it. And on Sunday before the Bengals game at the Cincinnati Hard Rock Café, he may show off his steps.

Plenty of Bengals fans still remember the "Ickey Shuffle,” the end zone dance invented by former Cincinnati running back Ickey Woods in 1988. But how does it compare with other celebrations like the "Griddy?”

Woods holds his signature shuffle up to the best of them. In 1988, when his mom was in town along with his two oldest kids, Woods remembers he told them what he was going to do if he scored a touchdown.

It was the beginning stages of the Ickey Shuffle. Woods says first round pick Rickey Dixon found it kind of lame. So Ickey went back to the drawing board.

“I said, 'Rick, Rick, this is what I’m going to do if I score today. I’m going to go one, two, three to the right and one, two, three to the left and one, two, three back to the right and I’m going to hop back three times — three times and spike the ball.' He said, 'Oh yeah Ick, man, that’s going to be live!' "

Birth of the "Ickey Shuffle"

Ickey still does the dance “every now and again.” Earlier this week he was teaching LPGA golfers how to do it. On Sunday before the Bengals game at the Cincinnati Hard Rock Café, he may show off his steps. Woods is practicing the Griddy. That’s the dance you may have seen Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson doing.

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase Teach How To Do The Griddy!

Dance competition aside, Woods spends much of his time raising money for his son’s asthma foundation for education and research. He’s passionate about finding a cure, he says, and if not a cure, new treatments. Jovante Woods died in 2010. He was a football standout for Princeton High School.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
