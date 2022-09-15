The bridge where a bike rider died after being hit by a car will soon get a protected bike lane

Cyclists will soon have a bit more protection from traffic when crossing between Covington and Newport.

Those cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with the nonprofit Devou Good Foundation Sept. 14 and came to an agreement on a new temporary bike lane for the 11th Street Bridge, officially called the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge.

Cyclist Gloria San Miguel died on that bridge last month after a car hit her. She was just one of a number of recent pedestrian or cyclist traffic fatalities in Greater Cincinnati.

Safety advocates have called for better infrastructure on the bridge since San Miguel's death. A ride in her memory on Sept. 9 drew more than a hundred cyclists, and a number of safety advocates spoke Sept. 13 at a Covington City Commission meeting.

An initial potential plan by the KYTC called for painted arrows on the road instructing drivers to watch for cyclists. But advocates pushed for more.

Devou will fund the temporary lane, which should be done in three to four weeks. Devou and Covington officials say a more permanent solution is also in the works.

"All parties have agree to work on an agreement for DGF to fully fund a long term bike (and pedestrian) safety plan to be led by Tristate Trails," Devou's Matt Butler tweeted Sept. 14. "This will provide long term planning for safe routes for our most vulnerable neighbors."