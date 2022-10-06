© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Officials warn of contaminated fentanyl as overdoses rise locally

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
Local health officials say they have Narcan and can deliver it on-demand.

Sixteen people have died since last Saturday in Hamilton County from suspected overdoses. Nineteen people have been treated at local hospitals in the last two days. Hamilton County Public Health says the signs point to high levels of fentanyl in the local drug supply.

The Addiction Response Coalition says recreational drug users are at risk of overdose too, because cocaine, crack and meth can all be cut with fentanyl, and there have been multiple deaths among people not using opioids.

Hamilton County Health says Narcan and fentanyl testing strips are available.

The warning is directed at first responders and health care providers, with the recommendation they reconsider their response capacity, including being prepared to use multiple doses of Narcan.

