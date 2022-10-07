New BLINK parade route to end with a 'big shebang finale experience'

The BLINK parade has a new route again this year. The opening event of the light and art festival will proceed west on Fifth Street, from Broadway to Elm.

The parade is being handled by ish. Executive and Artistic Director Marie Krulewitch-Browne says there should be about 3,000 participants in 80 different groups marching. “Certainly some crowd favorites, like incredible marching bands from local and regional schools," she says. "We are bringing back human-powered floats, and kinetic sculpture, and puppetry. We also have a big uptick in dance and performance groups this year, which we’re really excited about. A few groups have gotten really into it, inspired by light-up costumes.”

The route has changed each of the three festivals.

Krulewitch-Browne says they want to make those watching part of the event.

“Our team has distributed more than a thousand lantern and headpiece kits which will be held, adorned, both by people marching in the parade, but then by spectators, too. We really wanted everybody who comes to the parade to feel and know that you’re part of the parade, too.”

Krulewitch-Browne says the procession will start around 7:30 p.m., and end a little before 9 p.m., with live performances at the end.

“We have 12 groups represented in that: dancers, a marching band, choir, soloist singer, a couple of surprises.”

Fifth Street and Elm is where a large mural is being painted. The work from Tristan Eaton will cover the nearly 17,000-square foot western wall of the 84.51 building.

Krulewitch-Browne says they are aware of the 10 p.m. start time for a drone show over the Ohio River.

The city of Cincinnati on Thursday released the following street closures for the parade route:

The following streets will close at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, for parade stage construction

Elm Street closed between Fifth Street and Sixth Street

Closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13

Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Culvert Street between Fifth Street and Reedy Street

Closes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 until approximately 11 p.m.

Fifth Street between Central Avenue and Pike Street

Broadway between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Sycamore Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Main Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Vine Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (hotel access maintained from Fourth Street)

Race Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (garage access maintained from Fourth Street)

Elm Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Streets will close nightly to private vehicular traffic from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 16 as follows:

Dunlap Street between McMicken Street and Findlay Street

Elm Street between Twelfth Street and McMicken Street

Race Street between McMicken Street and Twelfth Street

Findlay Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street between Vine Street and Logan Street

Pleasant Street between Liberty Street and Fourteenth Street

Wade Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

Odeon Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

Fifteenth Street between Walnut Street and Central Parkway

Magnolia Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

Fourteenth Street between Central Parkway and Sycamore Street

Thirteenth Street between Race Street and Sycamore Street (access maintained to garage)

Twelfth Street between Vine Street and Main Street

Jackson Street between Central Parkway and Twelfth Street

Main Street between Second Street and Liberty Street

Walnut Street between Liberty Street and Second Street

Vine Street between Sixth Street and Central Parkway

Eighth Street between Elm Street and Sycamore Street

Seventh Street restricted between Race Street and Sycamore Street (may close depending on traffic volumes)

Fourth Street restricted between Sycamore Street and Vine Street (may close depending on traffic volume)

ish is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

