Blink 2022: Everything you need to know
BLINK — the four-day light, art and projection mapping show — is back in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this Oct. 13-16. Here's everything you need to know, from getting around to details on our silent disco Oct. 15.

Where to find an online, self-guided tour of BLINK

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
Scaffolding is in a parking lot at Central Parkway and Walnut, overlooking a mural that will be lit up for Blink.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Scaffolding for a BLINK illumination was set up days ahead of the four-night festival.

BLINK starts Thursday night, and with more than 100 installations to choose from, it might be difficult to decide where to start. ArtsWave is offering a self-guiding tour to help.

Jeni Barton is the executive in residence for Creative Technologies at ArtsWave and says the tour features 10 of the BLINK displays.

“The app really offers a wide array of experiences. We have inflatables. We have projection art. We have installations that you walk through," she says. "We really worked hard to make sure this experience gave you a little bit of everything you might experience at BLINK.”

Barton says users can watch the videos at home during the day, and then see the art at night.

“It is a go-at-your-own-pace. You’ll have a link to a web app, and then the app will take you around to the 10 stops. There’s a video introduction from each artist, artist bios, concept sketches and things like that to connect you with the artwork.”

Barton says their web-based tour doesn't require a download, so it works on iPhones and Android phones. It is GPS-based.

“We’ve created the tour in a way that whatever stop is closest to your current location will pop up,” she says. “The tour will let you know what stop you’re closest to and start you from there.”

Barton says the app is available for a $10 donation to ArtsWave. Those who have already given this year have access for free.

ArtsWave is a financial support of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
