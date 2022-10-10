Where to find an online, self-guided tour of BLINK

BLINK starts Thursday night, and with more than 100 installations to choose from, it might be difficult to decide where to start. ArtsWave is offering a self-guiding tour to help.

Jeni Barton is the executive in residence for Creative Technologies at ArtsWave and says the tour features 10 of the BLINK displays.

“The app really offers a wide array of experiences. We have inflatables. We have projection art. We have installations that you walk through," she says. "We really worked hard to make sure this experience gave you a little bit of everything you might experience at BLINK.”

Barton says users can watch the videos at home during the day, and then see the art at night.

“It is a go-at-your-own-pace. You’ll have a link to a web app, and then the app will take you around to the 10 stops. There’s a video introduction from each artist, artist bios, concept sketches and things like that to connect you with the artwork.”

Barton says their web-based tour doesn't require a download, so it works on iPhones and Android phones. It is GPS-based.

“We’ve created the tour in a way that whatever stop is closest to your current location will pop up,” she says. “The tour will let you know what stop you’re closest to and start you from there.”

Barton says the app is available for a $10 donation to ArtsWave. Those who have already given this year have access for free.

ArtsWave is a financial support of Cincinnati Public Radio.