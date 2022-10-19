Input sought for new Eastern Corridor trail

In September, a new trail bridge opened over the Little Miami River. It connected the Little Miami Trail with the Lunken Airport Trail. Now, planners are looking for input on another proposed trail in the Eastern Corridor.

The Columbia Connector would link the Little Miami Scenic Trail with a future Mariemont Connector. Planners have a couple of options and want input.

Right now, a trail leads west from the Newtown Road bridge, along the Little Miami River, and ends behind a car wash. One option would continue along the river to Miami Run, before joining Wooster Pike/US 50. The other option would go directly to Wooster Pike/US 50 and run alongside the road.

Another question planners want answers is on which side of Wooster Pike/US 50 the trail should be on.

There's a virtual open house until Dec. 2, and an in-person open house at Mariemont Elementary Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Comments will be accepted until Dec. 2.

OKI Regional Council of Governments recently announced funding for the shared-use path along US 50 from Little Miami Trail to Spring Hill. ODOT, Great Parks of Hamilton County, Columbia Township and Mariemont are working together on the project.

The trails are part of the Eastern Corridor project, which is trying to better connect Downtown Cincinnati with eastern Hamilton County and Clermont County.

