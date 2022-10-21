© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Local News
voting
2022 midterm elections: Everything you need to know to vote
Come Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Ohio voters will cast their ballots on a slate of races and issues at both the local and state level. Here is what you need to be informed.

Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
A voter is dropping a ballot into a Post Office box from a car.
Nati Harnik
/
AP
Hamilton County ballots will cost $0.84 to mail this year because they're two pages.

Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.

“Due to the weight of the ballots this year — it’s a two-page ballot in every precinct in Hamilton County — it takes $0.84 to mail your ballot back to the Board of Elections,” he says. “So, if you’re using Forever stamps, that’s two stamps.”

Linser says if you already mailed it with only one stamp, don't worry. “It is the policy of the U.S. Postal Service to still deliver ballots if they have insufficient postage,” he says.

RELATED: How mail-in voting works in Ohio: A step-by-step guide

“So, ballots with insufficient postage should not be returned to the voter; however, we encourage everyone not to leave it to chance and to make sure you’re putting two stamps on your ballot before you send it back.”

Linser says if you're still not sure, you can always use the 24-hour drop box at the Board of Elections office in Norwood. He says the Board has a feature on the website where voters can check the status of their ballots.

Nov. 5 is the last day the Board of Elections can accept a request for an absentee ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 to be counted.

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
