On Tuesday, get up early to vote and spot a full lunar eclipse

If you're looking for motivation to get up early and vote on Election Day, how is this for you? There will be a rare total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning that will turn the moon eerie colors.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, blocking out some of the sun's light. The eclipse doesn't totally obscure the moon, however — you'll still be able to see it, but it will turn shades of orange, red and pink.

Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas says the show will start at about 4:09 a.m. when the Earth's shadow will shade a small sliver of the moon. That shadow will continue to grow until it covers the whole moon at about 5:19 a.m. You'll be able to see the shadow slowly retreating until the moon sets at about 7:20 a.m.

Due to the eerie hues the shadow casts on the moon, Regas says it's sometimes called the Blood Moon. It's not a very common occurrence, he says.

"We had one in May, so this is the second one this year," Regas says. "But then the next one won't be for at least a few years — not in the United States at least. The next total lunar eclipse will be March 13, 2025. So you don't want to miss this one."

The Cincinnati Observatory will be serving as a polling location and won't be open for moon gazing Tuesday morning. (Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) But Regas says the eclipse should be easily viewable by the naked eye.

