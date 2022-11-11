Blink 2022 finally ending with dedication of last mural

The last Blink mural is finally finished and will be dedicated Saturday morning. It spans 18,000 square feet at 5th and Elm, paying tribute to Cincinnati's music history.

The dedication comes nearly four weeks after the art and light festival ended. Blink Director Justin Brookhart says there's a lot of variables when it comes to creating a public mural.

“One interesting thing that we found throughout the process (is) the reason that we had to use 3,732 cans of spray paint is because that wall was just sort of eating and absorbing it, which is great, but that meant they needed to do more passes over it,” he says.

The festival's executive director has caught up on his sleep and is thinking about what happened, and what will happen to Blink in the future.

Brookhart says they're still crunching the numbers from this year.

“Generally we’re thinking that we’re looking at an economic impact of over $100 million,” he says. “We’re not able to nail that down any more specifically right now, but we’re excited by that.”

Brookhart says about 2,000,000 people came to the four-night festival.

“We’re just wanting to celebrate that again, and talk a little about how Blink wants to live on beyond just that four-day experience every couple of years. So, (we’re) thinking about other ways we can celebrate things,” Brookhart says.

The dedication is Saturday morning at 10:30 at 5th and Elm.

