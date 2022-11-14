© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

People, including children, are hurt after a bus crash in Magoffin County, Ky.

91.7 WVXU | By Divya Karthikeyan
Published November 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST
Pixabay
/

Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Students were on board the bus when it wrecked on Route 40, near Salyersville.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that at least five people, including four children, are injured. There were 22 people aboard the bus. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says the students and driver were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that Kentucky State Police are at the scene. He said his office would release more details as they are available.

This article first appeared on WFPL. Visit their website for the latest update on this story >>

Local News Kentucky News
Divya Karthikeyan
Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol Reporter at Kentucky Public Radio. Originally from Chennai, India, she’s reported for national and international outlets on politics, climate change, gender and caste inequality in India. She started out in the US as a graduate student at NYU’s Arthur .L. Carter Journalism Institute and interned at The New Republic and Gotham Gazette.
