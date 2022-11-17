Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday

A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back.

That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece says the need is still strong for emergency assistance.

"While the news is not focused on COVID like it was before, people are still hurting, and people are still struggling," she said.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the new funding could help between 3,000 and 3,500 people.

Prior to its hiatus, the program helped an estimated 12,000 households. Officials say an application for another $36 million in federal funds is pending.

