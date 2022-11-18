© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Finalists named in search for new Cincinnati Police Chief

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST
police light
Scott Rodgerson
/
Unsplash

Cincinnati's city manager has selected the four finalists to be the ity's next police chief.

They are:

  • Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge
  • former Norfolk, Va. Police Chief Larry Boone
  • Todd Chamberlain, a public safety consultant and former police chief for Los Angeles School Police Department
  • Assistant Cincinnati Police Chief Lisa Davis

“I have complete faith the best person to fill the role of Cincinnati Police Chief is within this group of established, respected law enforcement members," says City Manager Sheryl Long in a release. "These finalists exemplify the qualities needed to lead our nationally recognized, innovative police department. Our city faces real challenges with police recruitment and retention. We need strong leadership and a chief with a deep understanding of the collaborative agreement and community problem-oriented policing."

Long says the finalists have been through "extensive internal interviews."

Theetge has been serving as interim chief since Chief Eliot Issac retired earlier this year.

There will be two public forums for people to meet with the finalists:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym, 5915 Ridge Ave., from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Westwood Town Hall Auditorium, 3017 Harrison Ave., from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The meetings will be broadcast on CitiCable and via Facebook Live on the City of Cincinnati Government Facebook page. You can also submit questions during the events on Facebook.

More information about the hiring process is online. You can also submit comments and feedback there.

Tags
Local News Cincinnati Police Department
