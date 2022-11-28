© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Council considers expanding parking permits for residents in Over-the-Rhine

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published November 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST
over the rhine construction
Al Behrman
/
AP

Some people living in parts of Over-the-Rhine frustrated by parking concerns could get some relief soon.

Cincinnati City Council's Budget and Finance Committee on Monday approved an ordinance that would expand the neighborhood's residential parking permit program on Green Street between Logan and Race streets and Pleasant Street between Liberty and West Elder streets in the northern part of the neighborhood.

Resident Janiah Miller says it's a big deal for people who live in the neighborhood.

"When I first moved there over a year and a half ago, parking was a lot more accessible," she told council. "But with the lack of planning for different development that do not include parking spaces, it has made it almost a nightmare to find parking."

Vice Mayor Jan Michele Kearney says the expansion is necessary as that part of the neighborhood gets busier and more densely populated.

"The residential parking permit in that area — they really need it," she said. "Cars are parked on the sidewalk. It's really kind of crazy."

Full council would still need to vote to approve the ordinance. Residents would apply for the permits using the same process as the rest of the neighborhood and pay $30 a year for a permit or $5 for a temporary two-week permit. The Over-the-Rhine parking permit program started in 2020.

Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
