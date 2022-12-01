Classes resume at Riverview East Academy after lockdown where no gun is found

Cincinnati Public Schools' Riverview East Academy was under lockdown Thursday after someone reported a gun on campus.

"The individuals were at the school at some point; however, when we got here, they were already gone," Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. "We've located them off-site."

At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m., our news partner WCPO reports.

Police and a SWAT team investigated the situation and did not find a weapon on school property. Theetge said there was no active shooter threat at the school, and that Thursday's incident was spurred by a fight at the school the previous day.

In response to why the metal detectors and alarms did not work, Theetge said police could not verify if there ever was a weapon on school property, as no gun was found during searches of each classroom.

"We're not saying there was a gun in the school," she said. "There was a report of a gun in the school."

1:50 Update - CPD has released Riverview East Academy from lockout and has given an all-clear. CPD indicated that no weapon was found on school property. The school will continue instruction and students can safely remain at the school for the remainder of the day. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JcrV59YIYe — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) December 1, 2022

The school continued instruction for the rest of the day, but parents or guardians were able to pick up their children if they wanted to. The CPS crisis team will be onsite for the remainder of the day and week.