Local News

Classes resume at Riverview East Academy after lockdown where no gun is found

91.7 WVXU | By Marianna Dionysiou
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
riverview east academy
Cincinnati Public Schools
/

Cincinnati Public Schools' Riverview East Academy was under lockdown Thursday after someone reported a gun on campus.

"The individuals were at the school at some point; however, when we got here, they were already gone," Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. "We've located them off-site."

At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m., our news partner WCPO reports.

Police and a SWAT team investigated the situation and did not find a weapon on school property. Theetge said there was no active shooter threat at the school, and that Thursday's incident was spurred by a fight at the school the previous day.

In response to why the metal detectors and alarms did not work, Theetge said police could not verify if there ever was a weapon on school property, as no gun was found during searches of each classroom.

"We're not saying there was a gun in the school," she said. "There was a report of a gun in the school."

The school continued instruction for the rest of the day, but parents or guardians were able to pick up their children if they wanted to. The CPS crisis team will be onsite for the remainder of the day and week.

Tags
Local News Cincinnati Public SchoolsCincinnati Police Departmentguns
Marianna Dionysiou
Marianna is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Rhetoric and Professional Writing student at the University of Cincinnati. She is a current intern at WVXU. In her free time, she likes going to museums and coffee shops. She would like to be a journalist or an editor in the future.
