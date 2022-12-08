© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Cincinnati ICE officer indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting immigrants under his supervision

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
The Justice Department says a former Blue Ash-based ICE deportation officer is jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting at least two immigrant victims. If convicted, 51-year-old Andrew Golobic faces life in prison.

The indictment says he was assigned to the Alternatives to Deportation (ATD) program. That allows certain asylum seekers and other immigrants who ICE has determined pose a low risk to public safety remain in their communities while their immigration cases are pending.

In his role, Golobic supervised immigrants with vulnerable backgrounds, including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault.

"The defendant was given discretion over the degree of freedom and movement afforded to participants under his supervision, as well as the authority to recommend that ATD participants who violated conditions of the program be detained or deported," a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Golobic was employed as a deportation officer with ICE from 2006 to 2020. He was assigned to the ATD program from 2015-2020.

If you have information concerning these allegations or others, the Justice Department wants you to call the dedicated tip line at 513-979-8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov.

