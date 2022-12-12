© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Amazon Air employees ramp up unionization efforts

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
amazon_air.jpg
Amazon
/
Four hundred of an estimated 4,000 Amazon Air employees at CVG have signed a petition to join a union.

A group of workers at Amazon Air is trying to build support for a union at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. On Dec. 17, tug driver Griffin Ritze and others will try to get their message out.

"We're doing community canvases," he says. "We're going to be meeting up at the CVG viewing area by the airport complex and then breaking out into canvassing teams to go to different neighborhoods around the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area."

Ritze says unionization efforts began after Amazon refused to pay them $2 extra an hour like it did last holiday season, and instead offered a 50 cent an hour raise for new workers. That 50 cents was on a graduating scale for existing workers who had been there two years.

"Amazon is a juggernaut in this economy now," Ritze says. "Organizing the unorganized is a key task for the entire labor movement, so it's an all hands-on deck moment right now."

He says Amazon wasted no time in union-busting. He says the company is trying to prevent them from distributing materials in break areas. Ritze tells WVXU he has had to file a couple of unfair labor practice charges against Amazon for interfering in activities protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

Amazon denies doing anything illegal. "Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have," spokeswoman Mary Kate Paradis told our news partner WCPO.

"As a company, we don't think unions are the best answer for our employees. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work."

So far, 400 of Amazon's 4,000 CVG employees have signed a petition to unionize.

Ritze's group wants a $30 starting hourly wage, up from $19.50, and 180 hours of paid time off.

Tags
Local News AmazonunionsCincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
See stories by Ann Thompson