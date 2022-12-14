© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
white christmas
Orlin Wagner
/
AP
A resident digs out from a holiday snow storm on Dec. 25, 2009, in Lawrence, Kan. A white Christmas seems to be slowly morphing from reliable reality to a bit more of a movie dream for large swaths of the United States in recent decades, weather data hints. An analysis of two different sets of 40 years of December 25 snow measurements in the United States shows that less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than in the 1980s.

Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday.

"We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one category, so instead of being in drought, we'd just be considered moderately dry," he says. "Obviously, any rainfall at this point will help improve the drought conditions."

Hrebenach says most of the Cincinnati area, including Southeast Indiana, has been in moderate drought, or D-1, on a scale up to D-4. Warren County, and points north and east, aren’t as bad.

"Most of Kentucky is in drought. Here within the Tri-State region, conditions have improved somewhat from what they were during parts of November, when they were in severe drought."

He says snow for Christmas is still up in the air.

"The trends right now are looking like it is going to be getting colder next week, so if we get a precipitation moving through at the right time, it's not out of the realm of possibility," he says.

The long term forecast from the weather service calls for above normal precipitation for the rest of the winter.

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
