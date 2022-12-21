Madisonville-based Medpace adding over 1,000 jobs in the Cincinnati area

The medical technology and research company Medpace on Wednesday announced it will begin a major expansion at its Madisonville headquarters.

The expansion will bring 1,500 new jobs to the area and will grow the company's workforce in Ohio by 80%.

Medpace says it will invest $150 million into a new building and labs next to its headquarters.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted attended the announcement touting the effort by JobsOhio and the governor's office to increase the number of jobs in higher-paying industries like technology and medicine.

"It's really going to help boost the life sciences economy, which is one of our state's priorities," Husted said.

Medpace has multiple locations on six continents, but the company chose to expand in the Cincinnati area where it was founded in 1992 because of the state's growing talent pool.

"The talent and corroboration we find here and throughout all of Ohio has made an incredibly positive impact on our successful operations and our clinical trials that are strengthening health care and changing lives," Medpace President Jesse Geiger said in a release announcing the expansion.

With 1,500 positions to fill, Husted says Ohio will need fresh and educated talent for those jobs.

"It's going to be all hands on deck at every level of education from high school to our university system to supply the talent that will fill these jobs that are being created today," Husted said.

Part of the funding for the new Medpace facility will come from state tax incentives that Husted says the company earned by continuing to create more jobs within the state.