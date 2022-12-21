© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Wayne County, Ind., prepares temporary shelters ahead of bitter cold, harsh winter winds to come

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
Winter Weather Indiana
Darron Cummings
/
AP
A man walks on the Monon Trail as snow blows, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Communities across the area are bracing for a blast of painfully cold air that's expected Friday. The Wayne County, Ind., Emergency Management Agency is setting up warming shelters. Fourteen buildings will be open for people who are without heat. They're meant to be for short term use, and will have minimal accommodations.

The EMA says to call ahead, because they may not be open otherwise.

Help with longer term assistance, including overnight accommodations, food, or other necessities is available by calling 211.

The National Weather Service is predicting sub-zero temperatures, with winds gusting close to 50 miles per hour, Thursday night into Friday.

Temporary shelter locations

Central United Methodist Church
1425 E. Main St.
Richmond, IN 47374
Phone: 765-962-8543

Salvation Army
707 S. A St.
Richmond, IN 47374
Contact: Major Bill Welch
Phone: 765-966-7791

Morrison Reeves Library
80 N. 6th St.
Richmond, IN 47374
Phone: 765-966-8291

Richmond Community Senior Center
1600 S. 2nd St.
Richmond, IN 47374
Phone: 765-983-7300

Abington Fire Department Call
4618 Pottershop Rd.
Centerville, IN 47330
Station phone: 765-855-3950
Contact: James Ausmus
Phone: 765-309-3149

Cambridge City Fire Department
127 W. Maple St.
Cambridge City, IN 47327
Station phone: 765-478-9676
Contact: Jeff Gabbard
Phone: 765-541-0964

Centerville Fire/Rescue
414 So. Morton Ave.
Centerville, IN 47330
Station phone: 765-855-3889
Contact: Dennis Spears
Phone: 765-967-0028

Dublin Fire Department
2248 E. Cumberland St.
Dublin, IN 47335
Station phone: 765-478-1266
Contact: Nathan Ulerick
Phone: 765-914-5403

Economy Fire Department
138 Poplar St.
Economy, IN 47339
Station phone: 765-886-5594
Contact: Gregg Moore
Phone: 765-914-8251

Fountain City Fire Department
312 W. Main St.
Fountain City, IN 47341
Station phone: 765-847-5305
Contact: Wes Roberts
Phone: 765-967-7525

Greens Fork Fire Department
114 E. Pearl St.
Greens Fork, IN 47345
Station phone: 765-886-5542
Contact: Rick Stewart
Phone: 765-967-0787

Hagerstown Fire Department
151 No. Plum St.
Hagerstown, IN 47346
Station phone: 765-489-5322
Contact: Rick Cole
Phone: 765-238-7732

Webster Fire Department call
5122 Main St.
Webster, IN 47392
Station phone: 765-935-1585
Contact: Troy McCauley
Phone: 765-993-2921

Williamsburg Fire Department
8323 No. Centerville Rd.
Williamsburg, IN 47393
Station phone: 765-886-6122
Contact: Josh Smith
Phone: 765-277-2594

