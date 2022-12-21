Wayne County, Ind., prepares temporary shelters ahead of bitter cold, harsh winter winds to come

Communities across the area are bracing for a blast of painfully cold air that's expected Friday. The Wayne County, Ind., Emergency Management Agency is setting up warming shelters. Fourteen buildings will be open for people who are without heat. They're meant to be for short term use, and will have minimal accommodations.

The EMA says to call ahead, because they may not be open otherwise.

Help with longer term assistance, including overnight accommodations, food, or other necessities is available by calling 211.

The National Weather Service is predicting sub-zero temperatures, with winds gusting close to 50 miles per hour, Thursday night into Friday.

Temporary shelter locations

Central United Methodist Church

1425 E. Main St.

Richmond, IN 47374

Phone: 765-962-8543

Salvation Army

707 S. A St.

Richmond, IN 47374

Contact: Major Bill Welch

Phone: 765-966-7791

Morrison Reeves Library

80 N. 6th St.

Richmond, IN 47374

Phone: 765-966-8291

Richmond Community Senior Center

1600 S. 2nd St.

Richmond, IN 47374

Phone: 765-983-7300

Abington Fire Department Call

4618 Pottershop Rd.

Centerville, IN 47330

Station phone: 765-855-3950

Contact: James Ausmus

Phone: 765-309-3149

Cambridge City Fire Department

127 W. Maple St.

Cambridge City, IN 47327

Station phone: 765-478-9676

Contact: Jeff Gabbard

Phone: 765-541-0964

Centerville Fire/Rescue

414 So. Morton Ave.

Centerville, IN 47330

Station phone: 765-855-3889

Contact: Dennis Spears

Phone: 765-967-0028

Dublin Fire Department

2248 E. Cumberland St.

Dublin, IN 47335

Station phone: 765-478-1266

Contact: Nathan Ulerick

Phone: 765-914-5403

Economy Fire Department

138 Poplar St.

Economy, IN 47339

Station phone: 765-886-5594

Contact: Gregg Moore

Phone: 765-914-8251

Fountain City Fire Department

312 W. Main St.

Fountain City, IN 47341

Station phone: 765-847-5305

Contact: Wes Roberts

Phone: 765-967-7525

Greens Fork Fire Department

114 E. Pearl St.

Greens Fork, IN 47345

Station phone: 765-886-5542

Contact: Rick Stewart

Phone: 765-967-0787

Hagerstown Fire Department

151 No. Plum St.

Hagerstown, IN 47346

Station phone: 765-489-5322

Contact: Rick Cole

Phone: 765-238-7732

Webster Fire Department call

5122 Main St.

Webster, IN 47392

Station phone: 765-935-1585

Contact: Troy McCauley

Phone: 765-993-2921

Williamsburg Fire Department

8323 No. Centerville Rd.

Williamsburg, IN 47393

Station phone: 765-886-6122

Contact: Josh Smith

Phone: 765-277-2594