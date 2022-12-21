Winter shelters, warming stations open as frigid weather rolls into Cincinnati

Cincinnati is gearing up for temperatures expected to drop into the single digits and potential windchills reaching below zero the rest of this week and this weekend. Winter shelters for those experiencing homelessness will be open, and the city will operate warming centers at its 23 recreation centers.

Emergency Winter shelters

Winter Shelter at the David & Rebecca Barron Center

Located in Queensgate at 411 Gest Street, 45203

The winter shelter can accommodate up to 200 single men and women and is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The phone number is 513-721-0643 Ext. 111.

The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Winter Shelter

Located in Over-the-Rhine at 1528 Race Street, 45202

The shelter can accommodate up to 60 people and is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. A pre-screening is required. Phone number is 513-621-7265.

Warming stations

For those who need to warm up during the day, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will be operating all 23 of its locations across the city as warming centers during regular hours on Thursday and Friday. Sixteen of those centers will operate on Christmas Eve. No CRC membership is required. Center schedules can be found here.

Other shelters

The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men

24-hour facility for men 18+ with 150 beds

411 Gest Street, Cincinnati OH 45203

513-721-0643

Esther Marie Hatton Center for Women

24-hour facility for women 18+ with 60 beds

2499 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45219

513-562-1980

Bethany House for Families

4769 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45237

513-381-7233 (Central Access Point line)

Catholic Worker House (for men)

1437 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-381-4941

City Gospel Mission (for men)

1805 Dalton St., Cincinnati, OH 45214

513-241-5525

Interfaith Hospitality Network (for families)

Phone calls only

513-471-1100

Lighthouse Youth Crisis Center (for youth 17 and under)

2314 Iowa Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206

513-961-4080

Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth (ages 18-24)

2314 Iowa Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206

513-569-9500

Off the Streets (for women with histories of sex trafficking and exploitation)

2401 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-768-6928

Salvation Army Echelon Cincinnati (for women with children)

131 E 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-762-5655

YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter (for women and children experiencing domestic abuse)

898 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-872-9259

