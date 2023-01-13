© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST
Three uniformed officers block an Avondale street as a crime scene unit truck heads toward a crime scene.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A crime scene unit truck heads to a shooting in Avondale in 2019.

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit.

Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.

Under a plea agreement, Schroder will resign and lose officer certification in Ohio, and will plead guilty to the five misdemeanors. He is expected in court Wednesday, Jan. 18, and his resignation should take effect after that appearance. The department says Schroder’s police powers have been suspended, and he is on a desk assignment.

“What this audit revealed was disheartening, troubling, and quite frankly frustrating for our entire department,” says Chief Theresa Theege in a statement Friday afternoon,

Theege says Schroder’s “blatant disregard” has led to a “transformation of processes and procedures,” including quarterly audits, a rape kit tracking process, and more training for investigators.

Some of the cases have been referred back to police for further investigation.

