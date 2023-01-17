Metro picks its two Bus Rapid Transit corridors

Hamilton Avenue and Reading Road will be the first corridors for Metro's Bus Rapid Transit service.

Metro started looking at four possible routes last fall, and selected Hamilton and Reading for the enhanced service, which includes more buses, fewer stops, smart traffic signals and some dedicated bus lanes.

A release from Metro says Reading and Hamilton were selected because of current and potential ridership, connections to destinations and other transit options, as well as community input.

Metro CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley says Rapid Transit will be a "game changer."

"We are excited to see the positive impact this new and innovative transportation option will bring, not only in terms of faster travel times through these corridors, but as a new economic growth driver for our region for decades to come," he says.

Metro says Bus Rapid Transit will reduce congestion and vehicle emissions, and that will help reduce air and noise pollution.

It's part of the Reinventing Metro project, which is funded by a 2020 voter-approved sales tax.

Metro says the other two corridors that were considered — Glenway and Montgomery Road — will still receive "enhancement treatments," including more service and amenities.

