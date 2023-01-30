Metro gets $2 million for cleaner diesel buses

Since 2019, Greater Cincinnati's Metro bus system has been working to modernize its fleet. It's added 100 new buses to its 350-bus fleet in the past few years, including a number of hybrid electric and diesel buses.

Four new additions coming in the next year that will replace some of the system's oldest buses, using a different technology called clean diesel that emits fewer pollutants and is more fuel efficient.

Spokesperson Pat LaFleur says the new buses add to Metro efforts to go greener.

"As engines age, they will emit more fumes and things of that nature," he says. "So one of the simplest things we can do to reduce our emissions is get new buses. The fact that these are clean diesel burning buses makes it all the better."

A grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Diesel Emissions Reduction program will provide $1.9 million for the purchase of the buses. The grants are administered by the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

