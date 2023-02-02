River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland

A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage.

Hamilton County Health says no environmental impacts have been identified so far.

MSD now says the consensus is the stuff is a naturally occurring river scum. Loveland's city manager says the substance is downstream from the city's wells and isn't a threat to the water supply.