Local News

River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST
Dirty looking substance floating on top of the Little Miami River, mostly near the bank.
Provided
/
Metropolitan Sewer District
The dingy looking substance was first thought to be spilled sewage.

A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage.

Hamilton County Health says no environmental impacts have been identified so far.

MSD now says the consensus is the stuff is a naturally occurring river scum. Loveland's city manager says the substance is downstream from the city's wells and isn't a threat to the water supply.

Soapy-looking bubbles float on top of the Little Miami River, clinging to plants sticking out of the water.
Provided
/
Metropolitan Sewer District
Closer examination made the substance look more like soap bubbles than sewage.

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
