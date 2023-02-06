Citizens Complaint Authority: Cincinnati Police acted improperly at times during 2020 protests

A new report finds Cincinnati Police didn't respond correctly in all cases during the 2020 local protests against the death of George Floyd, including using mass arrests of nonviolent protesters instead of simply citing them. The city's Citizen Complaint Authority Board will discuss those findings at its meeting Monday night.

Also among the significant findings: a lawsuit by officer Ryan Olthaus against critics of his actions during one of the protests violated department policy. Two protesters accused Olthaus of making a white supremacist gesture when he flashed the "OK" symbol at them. Complaints about the gesture itself were not sustained by the CCA, but its report claims the lawsuit was an attempt to "punish" those who filed the complaint and that Olthaus interfered with the investigation into his actions.

The CCA report found 14 of 54 complaints related to the protests had merit and should result in discipline or policy changes. One of those complaints involved excessive force when officers tased a protester who was already on the ground. Others involved violations of police policy about body-worn cameras and reporting uses of force.

Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Thousands protested locally and more than 400 were arrested. More broadly, the report suggests that CPD shouldn't use the mass arrest technique it deployed against protesters.

"The City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Police Department should significantly limit the use of mass arrests for non-violent offenders as a part of protest management — favoring citations over arrests — and strong limits on such arrests should be codified in police policies and procedure so as to discourage mass arrests, except as a last resort measure," the report reads.

Both CPD leadership and the Cincinnati FOP have pushed back against the findings, saying officers were under enormous stress and did not act inappropriately under the circumstances.

The Citizen Complaint Authority Board will discuss the findings more during a meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom.

